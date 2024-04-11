Anti-Corruption Advocate in Papua New Guinea Calls on Ombudsman Commission, Courts for Action on Outstanding Complaints

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea - Renowned advocate John Endemongo Kua, president of the People's Anti-Corruption Movement Association, is urging Papua New Guinea's Ombudsman Commission (OC), courts, and law enforcement agencies to prioritize and expedite handling of lodged complaints.

Kua expresses frustration with the perceived inaction on complaints he filed against prominent figures in politics and the public sector. He emphasizes these institutions' constitutional obligation to promptly address such matters.

Singling out the OC, Kua criticizes their lack of action on recommendations made following an inquiry into the Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) Loan. A letter dated May 10, 2023, details his disappointment over the delay in investigating implicated leaders. He stresses the importance of the OC adhering to its own recommendations to uphold its watchdog role.

Despite legal proceedings initiated by Kua, no resolution has materialized after a year. However, a recent complaint regarding Justice Minister Pila Niningi's alleged nepotism received prompt attention from the OC, raising concerns about inconsistency.

Furthermore, Kua and his association are taking legal action against the Minister of Finance for a supposed 10-year delay in tabling public accounts.

Kua's unwavering pursuit of accountability highlights the urgent need for Papua New Guinea's institutions to address corruption swiftly and decisively.

