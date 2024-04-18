Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Marape Affirms Commitment to Bougainville Referendum Agreement Process

In a statement addressing the concerns of Bougainville residents and leaders, Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea reassured the continuation of the agreement to progress the 2019 Referendum results. Prime Minister Marape emphasized that the commitment to this crucial process has not waned.

"Bougainville Affairs Minister Manaseh Makiba is now preparing all instruments for the Referendum results to be brought to Parliament," announced Prime Minister Marape, highlighting the ongoing efforts to advance the referendum outcome.

An impending Joint Supervisory Body (JSB) meeting, scheduled for Monday, April 22, 2024, holds significance as it will convene Bougainville President H.E Ishmael Toroama and Prime Minister Marape to deliberate on the final steps of the 2001 Peace Agreement (BPA). The focus will be on Parliament ratifying the results of the Referendum, marking a crucial juncture in the region's history.

"The JSB meeting will clarify the process, including the Sessional Order that will be deployed, to bring the Referendum result to Parliament and tabled, and what happens after voting takes place," elucidated Prime Minister Marape, shedding light on the forthcoming parliamentary actions.

Recognizing the historical context and the aspirations of the Bougainvillean people, Prime Minister Marape underscored the significance of addressing this matter promptly. "This has been one of the issues on which the Bougainville and Papua New Guinea sides have differed," he acknowledged, emphasizing the critical nature of the upcoming parliamentary deliberations.

"We are now reaching that stage where Parliament will deliberate on the Referendum results," Prime Minister Marape stated, signaling a pivotal moment in the journey towards resolving the political status of Bougainville.

Reflecting on the overwhelming support for independence expressed by Bougainvilleans, Prime Minister Marape reiterated his acknowledgment of the voters' mandate. "I am very mindful that 97.7 per cent of Bougainvilleans voted for political independence," he affirmed, acknowledging the significant mandate bestowed upon the referendum's outcome.

Prime Minister Marape also recalled the pivotal role played by the 2001 BPA, facilitated under the guidance of the United Nations, in enabling the conduct of the Referendum.

As Papua New Guinea and Bougainville navigate the complexities of the post-referendum phase, the commitment of both parties to uphold the spirit of the peace agreement remains paramount, underscoring the shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous future for all stakeholders involved.





