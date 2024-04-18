Papua New Guinea Embarks on Historic Labour Market Insights Initiative

In a significant stride towards bolstering labour market insights and data sharing, Minister for Labour and Employment, Kessy Sawang, convened a crucial meeting this morning with the Minister for Administrative Services, Richard Masere. The focal point of discussion revolved around the Labour Force Survey (LFS) and allied matters of mutual interest.





Following deliberations, both ministers reached an accord to formalize their collaboration through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in the forthcoming weeks. The MOU aims to establish a structured framework facilitating cooperation between the Department of Labour & Industrial Relations (DLIR) and the National Statistics Office (NSO), particularly focusing on the augmentation of labour market statistics and data exchange mechanisms.

Cassy Sawang [R] with Richard Masere[L]





The envisioned MOU is anticipated to expedite access to current and relevant insights into labour market dynamics, foster the formulation of actionable strategies to bolster decent job creation, and underpin activities aimed at populating the envisaged Labour Market Information System, as delineated by the Labour Market Information Policy.





Moreover, Minister Sawang and Minister Masere reached a pivotal consensus to conduct the inaugural Labour Force Survey in the last quarter of 2024, post the conclusion of the National Census. This historic initiative, slated to coincide with the nation’s 50th anniversary, promises to furnish invaluable insights into workforce trends, thereby furnishing a solid foundation for evidence-based policymaking, conducive to sustainable economic growth and equitable prosperity.





The ambit and parameters of the Labour Force Survey were also meticulously examined and endorsed during the meeting of the National Tripartite Consultative Council, chaired by Minister Sawang on April 8th. This council, comprising representatives from workers' unions, employers, and select economic ministries, collectively deliberated on the imperative aspects of the forthcoming survey, underscoring its pivotal role in furnishing gender-disaggregated indicators on various facets of employment dynamics, including but not limited to industry and occupation, unemployment rates, labour force participation, and skill mismatches.





To ensure effective implementation and oversight of the LFS initiative, a Project Steering Committee will be established, jointly chaired by DLIR Secretary George Taunakekei and National Statistician John Igitoi. This collaborative effort symbolizes a landmark stride towards fostering a robust, evidence-based understanding of Papua New Guinea’s labour landscape, poised to catalyze inclusive growth and development across the nation.

