StarLink coming to Papua New Guinea

The Minister for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in Papua New Guinea, Timothy Masiu, has formally announced the issuance of a five-year operator license to StarLink Incorporated for its satellite services by the National Information and Communication Technology Authority (NICTA).

The announcement, held in Kokopo, East New Britain Province, signifies a significant step forward in efforts to narrow the digital divide and extend crucial internet access to remote regions.





"This is a positive impact on our sector and our New Year's gift to Papua New Guinea," Minister Masiu declared, highlighting the license's pivotal role in empowering StarLink to establish, maintain, and operate its satellite network. The aim is to provide broadband telecommunication services, particularly in rural and remote areas of PNG.





The decision follows a public consultation conducted by NICTA, aiming to address longstanding challenges faced by numerous regions in PNG due to geographical and infrastructure limitations in accessing the internet.





Minister Masiu expressed confidence that StarLink's entry would stimulate competition, align with the government's objectives for universal access, and herald the digital transformation of PNG.





Noel Mobia, NICTA Chairman, acknowledged the thoughtful deliberation preceding the licensing decision, explaining, "It took us some time to do that because this interesting new technology has just come into realization after maybe 9-10 years of development."





Mobia highlighted the potential to connect remote schools at a minimal cost compared to traditional satellites, emphasizing the positive impact on government initiatives.





He also stressed the necessity of regulatory measures to safeguard national interests while fostering technological advancement, stating, "We will be reviewing the operation arrangement with StarLink in the next five years on the pluses and minuses to ensure our National Security is intact."





John Cholai, NICTA Board Director, reiterated the organization's dedication to bridging the "Digital Divide," emphasizing the potential of the StarLink system to align with government agendas and avert infrastructure duplication.





Cholai also underscored the geopolitical considerations, expressing confidence in StarLink's capabilities and NICTA's commitment to technological neutrality.





"This ultimately is our goal, to ensure our people in the village stay connected and contribute to the market and national growth of our economy," Cholai affirmed.





The integration of StarLink into Papua New Guinea's digital landscape promises extensive coverage and affordable internet access potential, linking remote communities, narrowing the digital gap, and fostering economic development.

