"Call for Justice: Bougainville Police Chief Urges Public to Uncover Alleged Officer Misconduct"

The Chief of the Bougainville Police Service, Deputy Police Commissioner Francis Tokura, is asking the public for their help. He wants anyone with information about certain police officers doing wrong things to speak up. This comes after someone said that some police officers are involved in criminal activities in Central Bougainville.

Photo credit to Aloysius Laukai, New Dawn FM

This person, Mike Pihau, told ABC Radio Australia about how police are using a group called WANTED BOYS to do crimes and benefit from them. He also said he got hurt because he refused to join in. Pihau mentioned that some officers who should be following the law are stealing and doing robberies. Tokura says these are just accusations until there's proof. He says the police have a way to look into officers doing bad things.

People in Central Bougainville are being asked to come forward and share what they know. If there's enough proof, the officers can face charges and might lose their jobs.





Source: New Dawn FM News/ One PNG News





