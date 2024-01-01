Police Officers in Port Moresby Demonstrate Proactive Engagement During Festive Season Operation

In the recent Festive Season Operation led by the NCD/Central Command, police officers showcased proactive measures at roadblocks, extending their roles beyond conventional duties. Throughout the season, officers stationed at various Area Of Operations (AOs) not only conducted stop searches on vehicles day and night but also acted as a vital bridge for public grievances.

Photo depicting the commendable efforts of police officers at the command's roadblocks during this operational period

They actively received complaints from residents in the vicinity, promptly broadcasting them via police radio. This initiative ensured that officers on duty swiftly addressed reported issues, underscoring a community-focused approach to policing.

Moreover, officers took proactive steps to enhance road safety awareness. Upon approaching roadblocks, drivers were advised to illuminate their cabin lights, facilitating clearer communication between officers and drivers. A significant number of vehicles were found without their cabin lights on while reaching these checkpoints, prompting this advisory measure.

The officers' engagement at roadblocks extended beyond enforcement duties, with a commitment to assisting the public in various capacities, exemplifying the dedication of the Blue Angels.

