PNG Prime Minister Marape Announces Task Force to Tackle Rising Prices and Minimum Wage

In his New Year address, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape unveiled plans for a task force dedicated to addressing the persistent surge in prices of goods and services, along with considerations for revising the minimum wage for low-income earners in 2024.

Expressing the government's commitment to alleviating the hardships faced by citizens, Marape highlighted the urgency of mitigating the impact of escalating prices on people's lives. The task force, to be spearheaded by Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso, will be tasked with delving into these economic challenges.

Marape emphasized the pressing issue of inflation, stating, "Prices of goods and services continue to rise while the purchasing power of our Kina seems to weaken year after year." He outlined the task force's collaboration with the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC) and its mandate to propose actionable solutions for immediate government implementation.

Turning attention to law and order, Marape disclosed a substantial increase in funding allocated to the sector in this year's budget. He highlighted enhanced financial support earmarked for the police, magisterial services, courts/judiciary, and Correctional Services to fortify their operational capacities.

Grateful for Australia's support, Marape acknowledged the recently signed security agreement, anticipating the provision of judges to assist in addressing the significant backlog of cases in the country's judicial system.

Shifting focus to healthcare, Marape revealed ongoing collaborative efforts between the health department and provincial health authorities. The aim is to overhaul the medical supplies system, ensuring swift access to medicines within hospitals for improved healthcare delivery.

Addressing public servants, Marape urged them to seize 2024 as "your year of action." He emphasized ongoing efforts to streamline the workforce in districts, emphasizing the need for immediate reforms to alleviate the prolonged deprivation of basic services experienced by citizens.

"Our people have suffered for far too long without basic services, and we must put in all our efforts to bring change to people's lives," Marape asserted, underscoring the imperative for concerted efforts toward meaningful transformation.





