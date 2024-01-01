Judge Urges Collaboration to Address Outstanding Bench Warrants Nationwide

The Papua New Guinea National Court Judge Panuel Mogish has called upon communities to collaborate with law enforcement and the judiciary to address the concerning backlog of approximately 6,000 outstanding bench warrants across the country.

Judge Mogish highlighted the necessity of community involvement while commending the efforts of the police and prosecutors in the National Capital District (NCD). He acknowledged the recent execution of 20 warrants this month and emphasized the urgency to resolve the outstanding warrants, some dating as far back as 38 years.

"Currently, there are around 600 individuals subject to bench warrants in the National Capital District (NCD) alone, and a staggering 6,000 warrants nationwide," Judge Mogish disclosed. He stressed the essential nature of cooperation to alleviate the burden on law enforcement agencies, allowing them to focus on other pending warrants.

Elucidating on the prolonged delay in executing some warrants, Mogish pointed out that certain individuals named in these warrants might have passed away over the years. He underscored the importance of community members' cooperation in identifying and reporting those individuals who might have absconded justice.





Judge Mogish appealed to communities not to harbor criminals and emphasized the responsibility of citizens in ensuring wrongdoers face accountability for their actions against the state and fellow Papua New Guineans.





Encouraging citizens to support the justice system, he urged, "Start helping the victims. We need your help." Mogish implored people to familiarize themselves with the bench warrant list, emphasizing that it is their duty as law-abiding citizens to report recognized names to the authorities.





The judge's appeal underscores the vital role community members play in upholding justice and urged for collective efforts to address the longstanding issue of unresolved bench warrants across Papua New Guinea.





