PNG Defence Force (PNGDF) Releases Final Report on Kupiano Training Tragedy

In a significant development, the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) has officially submitted the conclusive findings of the General Board of Inquiry into the Kupiano training tragedy that unfolded on July 4, 2023, at Kupiano station in the Abau District, Central Province.

Dr. Billy Joseph, the Defence Minister, graciously accepted the comprehensive report from Chairman Colonel Bruno Malau and his board during a presentation ceremony held earlier today. Minister Dr. Joseph took the opportunity to express his gratitude to his predecessor, Win Bakri Daki, acknowledging the wisdom behind commissioning the General Board of Inquiry.

In his remarks, Minister Dr. Joseph highlighted the necessity of such investigations, particularly during peace-time training activities of the PNGDF. He emphasized that a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the tragedy is crucial for the understanding of the public, providing closure to the lives of friends and relatives of the deceased.

Furthermore, Minister Dr. Joseph extended heartfelt condolences to all those affected by the Kupiano training tragedy. He acknowledged the pain and grief experienced by the families and assured them that the government is committed to ensuring justice and accountability.

The Defence Minister also took a moment to express gratitude on behalf of the government to Chairman Colonel Bruno Malau and his committee members, including Jena Kuliniasi, Sumasy Singin, Emmanuel Gorea, and the Secretariat, for their dedication and meticulous work throughout the inquiry process. He recognized the significance of individuals who came forward to provide evidence or testified during the inquiry, contributing to the comprehensive nature of the report.

Minister Dr. Joseph concluded the presentation ceremony by announcing his intent to submit the General Board of Inquiry Report to the National Executive Council (NEC) for thorough deliberations, as mandated by protocol and procedural requirements.

The accompanying image captures the symbolic handover of the General Board of Inquiry Report, with Chairman Colonel Bruno Malau presenting the document to the Minister for Defence, Hon. Dr. Billy Joseph MP, in the presence of other dignitaries.

This marks a crucial step towards transparency and accountability, as the nation awaits the outcomes of the NEC's deliberations on the Kupiano training tragedy.





