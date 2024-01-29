Grand Unveiling: Highlands Region to Dedicate New Walume National Court House

In a celebration of legal traditions and the commencement of the 2024 legal year, the Highlands Region is set to host the opening church service and unveil the new Walume National Court House. The event is scheduled to take place at Walume, lmbonggu District HQ, Southern Highlands Province, commencing at 9:30 am on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

The occasion will mark an Ecumenical Service that welcomes the attendance of esteemed members of the Judiciary and the Legal Profession. Members of the public, as well as those who have received invitations, are cordially invited to attend the service and witness the ceremonial opening of the new Court House.

Judges, Magistrates, and Lawyers are expected to be robed for the service, adding a touch of formality to the proceedings. The parade will be led by the Army band, the Navy, and other armed forces, guiding the Judges, Magistrates, and Lawyers along the main Highlands highway into the lmbonggu District HQ for the scheduled programs.

A Guard of Honour will be in place, to be inspected by the distinguished Honourable Chief Sir Gibumo Gibbs Salika, GCL KBE CSMOBE, the Chief Justice of Papua New Guinea. This inspection will add a sense of ceremony to the event, reflecting the significance of the legal proceedings.

As part of the festivities, it has been announced that the Courts in Mt. Hagen and Mendi will remain closed for the day, allowing legal professionals from these jurisdictions to participate in the regional event.

The combined celebration of the Highlands Region Legal Year Opening Church Service and the unveiling of the new Walume National Court House is anticipated to be a momentous occasion, bringing together legal professionals, dignitaries, and the public to commemorate the beginning of the legal year and the inauguration of a new legal facility.





Next: