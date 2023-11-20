US President Joe Biden reminds APEC countries to Work Together to Save Humanity from Existential Threats

By Karen Otu in San Francisco, California, United States : Kalang News

US President Joe Biden met with leaders during the APEC Leaders Informal Dialogue at the Moscone Centre here in San Francisco, United States this afternoon( Thursday 16th November 2023).

Earlier in the morning, at the APEC CEO's Summit, President Biden said our world stands at an inflection point — a point where the decisions we make now are going to determine the course of the world, not just a few of our countries, for the next several decades — of consequence.

"Nowhere is that more true than when it comes to climate. Every economy around this table faces this challenge — every one of us. And as I’ve said before, it’s the only existential threat to humanity. We either get this right or there’s not going to be a whole lot of people around to talk about it," he said.

Photo: APEC Leaders' Family Photo- Photo Credit : PNG PM's Media Unit

" Every economy has seen signs of what’s to come if we don’t act — droughts, floods, seas rising, temperatures rising, and more and more unpredictable weather patterns, and more un- — more and more unpredictable markets."

As a region, President Biden reminded economies that they are responsible for the largest share of global emissions, so all must also bear responsibility for the solutions while there is still time to change course.

Earlier this week, President Biden released the Fifth U.S Climate Assessment, mapping out what has been done and how far economies have left to go.

"But the fact is, it’s only together that we’re going to be able to make any real progress. Any one of us who gets to zero emissions, it’s not going to change the world; we have to do it together. Only together can we keep the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius within our reach."

"Here at home, I’m proud to say the United States is doing our part.

"One year ago, I signed what we called the Inflation Reduction Act — the largest investment in the climate fight ever, anywhere in the world. "

"Two years ago, I signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — the biggest investment in infrastructure in American history, including what we call our “clean power” sector. "

"And over the last three years, we’ve helped mobilized more than half a trillion dollars in private sector investment, including to scale up technologies like offshore wind, advanced nuclear, clean hydrogen, direct air capture, and more. "

President Biden said these investments not only put the United States on track to achieve its 1.5 degree alignment goal — aligned goal by cutting emissions by 50 percent by 2030, they’re creating jobs and they’re helping lower the cost of clean energy and climate technologies for nations around the world by as much as 25 percent in some areas.

"But we can’t stop here. We have so much more work to do," he said.

"You all know as well as I do the impacts of climate change are being felt most by those who have contributed the least to the problem. Let me say that again: You know the impacts of climate change are being felt the most by those countries that contribute the least to the problem, including developing countries. "

President Biden further said the United States has contributed a lot over the last 300 years that is why he is working with the US Congress to dramatically increase international climate financing.

He added that this year, the world is on track to meet the climate finance pledge that was made under the Paris Agreement of $100 billion collectively.

"I' ve also asked Congress for another $25 billion to strengthen the role of the multilateral development banks in fighting the climate crisis as well as — as well as starting with the World Bank. Because climate security, energy security, and food security — they’re all related, as all of you know. I’m not telling you anything you don’t already know. "

Kalang News / ONE PNG





