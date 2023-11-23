PNG Kumuls Rugby League Players Promote Safety Excellence

In a remarkable show of solidarity and recognition for safety standards, members of PNG LNG Kumuls recently visited Herd Base, Gulf Province. Promoting exceptional safety practices alongside the Oilmin Field Services and Jerilai Pujari Field Services Limited (JPFSL). The visit saw the Kumul players presenting signed jerseys as tokens of appreciation for the commitment to safety within the site

The esteemed Kumuls players—Nixon Putt, Rodrick Tai, McKenzie Yei, Valentine Richard, and Junior Rop—stepped onto the site, engaging with the workforce, and acknowledging the paramount importance of safety measures in their interactions with the Oilmin and JPFSL team members.

The visit was facilitated by Mr. Garret Leahy, Director on the Board for OM Holdings Limited, and Mr. Jomu Peniai, Director on the Board for Jerilai Pujari Field Services Limited (JPFSL) whom introduced the Kumuls players to the site. Leahy emphasized the significance of fostering a culture of safety within industrial operations, citing the collective responsibility shared by all stakeholders in upholding stringent safety protocols.

The event marked a unique convergence of sporting prowess and industrial diligence, as the Kumuls players interacted with employees, sharing of disciplines; teamwork, and commitment—values deeply ingrained in both the sporting and project realms.

Expressing their admiration for the dedication exhibited by the Oilmin and JPFSL teams towards safety, the Kumuls players awarded signed jerseys as a symbol of appreciation. The gesture resonated profoundly among the workforce, inspiring a renewed commitment to maintaining high safety standards.

As the Kumuls players bid farewell, their visit left an indelible mark, reinforcing the value of safety as a cornerstone for success in all endeavours.

The mutual admiration between the Kumuls players, the Oilmin and JPFSL teams serves as a reminder of the shared values that unite disparate spheres, fostering a culture of excellence, discipline, and above all, safety.





