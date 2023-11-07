Papua New Guinea government to establish Economic zones for rice: PM

THE Papua New Guinea Government has approved the establishment of a special economic zone (SEZ) for rice in the country, Prime Minister James Marape says.

Marape announced yesterday that the government had granted initial approval as the groundbreaking development could include a joint venture between the state and Rigo Rice.

He underlined the national government’s commitment to kick-starting a substantial commercial rice industry within the next five years, with the goal of replacing the country’s annual rice imports, valued at more than K900 million.

He said the Government had taken the decision to commence negotiations for a joint venture with Rigo Rice which would focus on large-scale commercial rice farming, initially in Rigo, Central and East Sepik and other regions across the country.

The National Executive Council (NEC) had appointed a state negotiating team to facilitate this project.

The team will be chaired by Dairi Vele and will included key representatives such as Central Governor Rufina Peter, State Solicitor Daniel Rolpagarea, Department of International Trade and Investment acting secretary Jacinta Warakai-Manua, Agriculture Department secretary Dr Sergie Bang, Department of Commerce and Industry secretary David Ganaii, Legal Officer for Ministry of International Trade and Investment Allen Kukwin Hula, technical consultant and rice scientist Robin Wingwafi, managing director of Kumul Consolidated Holdings Dr David Kavanamur, Treasury Department secretary Andrew Oaeke and Department of Lands and Physical Planning secretary Benjamin Samson.

Marape said the Government placed the highest priority on this initiative and was eager to see the State team conclude negotiations for the joint venture to be established to nurture PNG’s domestic rice industry.

He highlighted the need to reduce the country’s reliance on rice imports, which currently stood at over 400,000 tonnes annually.

“To achieve self-sufficiency, it is estimated that more than 100,000 hectares of rice needs to be cultivated,” Marape said.

“The Government aims to realise this through a joint venture with Rigo Rice, commencing with the development of 6,000 hectares of unused state land in Rigo before expanding to other regions, including Central, the Sepik Plains and other parts of the nation.

“This initiative aligns with our government’s focus on import replacement, wealth creation for our citizens and the generation of numerous employment opportunities for our people.”

