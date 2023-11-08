Another Member of PNG Parliament dies

PNG has lost its fourth member of parliament (MP) in Porgera-Paiela MP Maso Karipe.

Karipe was reported to have died on Tuesday evening in Brisbane, Australia, where he had been receiving treatment for an illness.

Karipe has been battling the disease since last year according to a member of his Porgera-Paiela District Development Authority.

Late Porgera-Paiela MP Maso Karipe

Karipe’s death brings to four the total number of MPs who have died in the 11th Parliament.

He was a member of the Pangu Pati.

Dei MP, Steven Pim (PNC) died in September from a heart attack.

Maprik MP Gabriel Kapris (People’s National Congress Party) died in August also from a heart attack.

Wewak MP Kevin Isifu (Liberal Party), died last September after succumbing to health complications.

Karipe was elected to the 11th Parliament in the 2022 General Election.

He contested as an Independent candidate but later joined the Pangu Pati.

Karipe was a member of the Public Accounts Committee.

In the 10th National Parliament (2017-2022), a total of 10 MPs passed away.

They were: North Bougainville MP William Nakin, Deputy Prime Minister Sam Basil (United Labour Party Bulolo), Commerce and Industry Minister William Samb (PNG Union Pati – Goilala), Sam Akoitai (People’s National Congress Party – Central Bougainville), Jonny Alonk (United Resources Party – Middle Ramu), Roy Biyama (PNG Party – Middle Fly), Richard Mendani (United Resources Party – Kerema), Thomas Pelika (United Labour Party – Menyamya), Sir Mekere Morauta (People’s Democratic Movement – Moresby North West) and Chris Nangoi (United Labor Party- Sumkar).





The National / ONE PNG





