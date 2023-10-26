PNGDF receives Cancer Talk from Military Doctor

Being diagnosed with cancer is not a death sentence, PNGDF Director of Medical Services Lt-Col Peter Kaminiel told Department of Defence staff and their families during a breast cancer awareness program on Wednesday 25th October, 2023, at Murray Barracks.

Lt-Col Kaminiel told the women who attended, that monitoring their body and seeking examination and treatment early would increase the chances of beating the decease.

He also encouraged men to provide assurance and support to their wives, mothers or daughters who fall sick with breast cancer.

The breast cancer awareness program was endorsed by Defence Secretary Hari John Akipe in line with Department of Personnel Management’s circular instruction which urged the Public Service to observe Pinktober, breast cancer awareness month, on the date.

With Secretary Akipe’s endorsement, the department’s human resources and nursing staff organized an awareness program for its staff and their families.

Those present received cancer talk from PNGDF’s chief medical officer Lt-Col Kaminiel and nurses from Port Moresby General Hospital Oncology Unit.

The breast cancer awareness covered risk factors that have a high probability of causing the decease, how to self-examine for signs of breast cancer and where to seek medical assistance in Port Moresby.

Lt-Col Kaminiel highlighted that excessive intake of alcohol and imbalanced diet were among the highest contributing factors to the development of the decease.

He urged the participants to cut down on alcohol, eat healthy and exercise to decrease the risk of developing breast cancer.

Other health professionals at the event also used the opportunity to speak about cancer in general and major types of cancers such as cervical cancer and mouth cancer.

Caption: PNGDF Director of Medical Services Lt-Col Peter Kaminiel during the presentation on breast cancer at Sergeants Mess, Murray Barracks.





