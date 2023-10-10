Harvey Nii appointed PNG Port's Chairman

The National Executive Council (NEC) has appointed the PNG Ports Corporation Limited (PNG Ports) Board of Directors, with Harvey Nii as Chairman.

Mr Nii will lead a team of experienced and driven Directors in Joe Holloway and George Gware who were re-appointed; and new-comers Belinda Manning and Glen Darnley-Stuart.

They will serve for three years, joining fellow Director, Maxwell Paiya, whose term is still active, after being appointed two years ago.

The NEC, on September 20 this year, appointed the Board after a rigorous selection process, enabling stability for PNG Ports, a leading State Owned Enterprise (SOE) in the country.

The Director’s bring with them a wealth of experience in the private and public sector.

Mr Nii, a lawyer by profession, has served the Board for 11 years, almost half of this as Deputy Chairman.

During the official signing in ceremony at the PNG Ports Head Office in Port Moresby today, Mr Nii thanked the NEC for having confidence in him and the Board to lead the SOE over the next three years.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank the NEC for having confidence in me and each of the Directors of this Board by giving us the opportunity to be a part of the success story of this performing SOE,” Mr Nii said.

“The Board of Directors bring with them a combined wealth of experience and this, I am sure, will add value to the objectives and mission of PNG Ports.”

“We hope to progress development plans PNG Ports has in place for the good of the organization, industry and the country.”





