PNG's Air Niuigini cancels Domestic Flights due to Jet Fuel Restrictions by PUMA energy

Statement

Air Niugini regrets to inform its valued customers and the public that, effective from midnight tonight, all domestic flights will be cancelled until further notice. This unfortunate decision has been necessitated by the recent imposition of jet fuel restrictions by Puma Energy.

Air Niugini sincerely apologises for the inconvenience this disruption may cause to our passengers, travel partners, and stakeholders.

We hope that our customers and partners appreciate, the situation imposed by Puma Energy is beyond the control of Air Niugini.

Our primary concern remains the safety and well-being of our customers and crew, and the decision to cancel flights has been taken to ensure that safety standards are upheld considering the fuel supply constraints.

The airline is actively engaging in discussions with Puma Energy and other relevant stakeholders to urgently address the fuel supply issues and find a swift resolution. We understand the significance of air connectivity for Papua New Guinea and are committed to resuming full operations as soon as possible.

Air Niugini advises customers who have already purchased tickets to contact their nearest Air Niugini ticket office, Air Niugini Customer Call Centre, or your local travel agent, for further information on travel. Customers should also ensure that their contact information is made available at the time of booking to ensure Air Niugini bulletins are received. Information can also be obtained from the company’s facebook page and website www.airniugini.com.pg

Air Niugini advises that international services will not be affected.

Air Niugini extends its sincere appreciation for the continued support of our passengers and partners, and we remain committed to delivering safe, reliable, air transport services across Papua New Guinea and beyond.





