Head of PNG cultural envoys happy with progress

Head of PNG cultural contingent in Vanuatu, Steven Enomb Kilanda, Thursday, expressed satisfaction on the progress PNG’s participation at the 7th Melanesian Arts and Culture Festival in Port Vile, Vanuatu, and thanked the participants for showcasing the country’s cultural heritage with pride and great enthusiasm.

The executive director of the National Cultural Commission of Papua New Guinea said he is impressed with the performances and display of PNG’s cultural heritage and urged his cultural ambassadors to continue to keep up the momentum in the coming days.

He said the delegation, accompanying the Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture Isi Henry Leonard, is also made up of persons with high caliber including academics Dr. Leo Marai and Dr. Michael Mel, who attended a symposium to talk about the National Cultural Policy 2022-2032, which also covers the Melanesia Arts and Culture Festival.

Both academics are also members of the Board of National Cultural Commission.

Mr. Kilanda thanked the Chief Executive Officer of the Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority, Eric Mossman Uvovo, and his officers for being part of the delegation, enhancing the tourism aspect of the festival.

He said he is happy to have brought the biggest contingent, compared to other Melanesian countries, thus reaffirming PNG’s participation as the “big brother” Melanesian country in the Pacific region.

He added that the presence and the participation of PNG adds further excitement and meaning to the other Melanesian participating countries.

“Our individual artists are doing live paintings, power bands are performing, traditional dancers from West New Britain, Hela and the Autonomous Regional of Bougainville are giving their best showcasing the cultural heritage of an amazing and unique nation of Papua New Guinea,” Mr. Kilanda said.

Papua New Guinea arts and craft are on display at the Convention Centre and are selling out fast as well.

“We will continue to showcase our arts and culture at regional and international fixtures because ours is the most unique and the biggest in the region and the world. Ours is so deep and detail,” Mr. Kilanda said, referring to the authenticity, uniqueness, and the diversity of PNG’s cultural heritage.





Next : PNG raise

d Zane Nonggorr in Wallabies touring squad for the Rugby Championship in South Africa