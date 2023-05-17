PNG PM Marape to present Renewable Energy Development option to Pacific Leaders

The Prime Minister James Marape continues to look into the development of energy and power supply for Papua New Guinea and the Pacific as he links up the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to the Pacific Island leaders meeting next week.

IFC is part of the World Bank Group, the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. It works in over 100 countries, many of them developing ones. One of IFC’s programs is the development of renewable energy in Pacific Island countries that seeks to capitalize on the vast supply of renewable energy sources to help cut down on the use of polluting diesels and liquid fuels, and provide energy to these islands not connected to a power grid.

Prime Minister Marape during a follow-up meeting with IFC resident representative Mr Markus Scheuermaier and his team today (16.05.23), used the opportunity to invite the IFC to make a presentation to the Pacific Island leaders at the welcome dinner in Port Moresby on Sunday. Pacific Island leaders will be in the nation’s capital for the Forum India-Pacific Islands Corporation meeting next week.

PM Marape acknowledged that Energy Security is a big issue across island communities and nations of the Pacific, including PNG, and IFC’s work in looking into developing the renewable energy sub-sector is an important one.

“We must find solutions for our small island communities and small island states, and your presentation comes at the right time as we expect our leaders from the Pacific. You must be given the opportunity to present to our Pacific leaders what is possible and can be achieved for our people on our islands through solar power generation, wind and other natural sources,” said Prime Minister Marape.

“I will not be quiet. I will also use the opportunities of these meetings with India and United States to ask industrialized countries to assist our Small Island States and Small Island Countries who are exposed to Climate Change impacts such as rising sea levels and changing weather patterns. Industrialized nations must assist in contributing to renewable and cheap power solutions that are of benefit to our people. Pacific communities are among those worst affected by Climate Change impacts.”

In 2021, the IFC committed a record $31.5 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries while leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity. IFC’s work in the Pacific is guided by the Pacific Partnership.

On the global and regional scenes, Prime Minister Marape continues to advocate on pertinent issues relating not only to Papua New Guinea, but also for the smaller Island States of the Pacific.





