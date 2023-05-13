PNG PM Marape says PNG is ready to host Indian Prime Minister

The Papua New Guinea Prime Minister and Acting Foreign Affairs Minister James Marape says Papua New Guinea is ready to host Indian Prime Minister Hon. Narendra Modi from May 21-22 2023.

He said this after a high-level meeting with Indian High Commissioner to PNG H.E. Imbasekar Sundaramurhti and Chief Liaison Officer H.E. Visvas Sapkal, on Friday, May 12, 2023, to discuss preparations for the visit.

PNG Prime Minister James Marape in discussions with Indian High Commissioner to PNG H.E Imbasekar Sundaramurhti and Chief Liaison Officer H.E. Visvas Sapkal

PM Marape said PM Modi would be given a red-carpet welcome with a 19-gun salute when his plane lands in Port Moresby on the evening of Sunday, May 21.

“He (PM Modi) will then meet with members of the Indian community in Port Moresby,” he said.

“The next morning (Monday, May 22), he will go to Government House, to pay a courtesy call on Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae.

“At 9.15am, PM Modi will have a bilateral meeting with me. After that, from 10am-12pm, he will meet Pacific leaders at the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit.

“After lunch, PM Modi will have another meeting, and then depart to give us ample time to prepare to meet US President Joe Biden.”

The National Executive Council has endorsed possible deliverables to be formalised when PM Modi visits.

PM Marape said some of the possible deliverables include:

• A Memorandum-of-Understanding (MOU) on Cooperation in Micro Small to Medium Enterprises (MSMES) between India and PNG;

• Reciprocal visa-on -arrival arrangements (PNG is benefiting from that at international airports in India);

• Visa exemption agreement for diplomatic and official passport holders;

• Cultural exchange programme (CEP);

• MOU between election commissions of India and PNG;

• MOU between State-owned Indian broadcaster Prasar Bharati and National Broadcasting Corporation PNG;

• MOU on foreign office consultation;

• MOU on Information and Communication Technology cooperation; and

• Various proposals on assistance to be given by India to PNG.

The non-implemented MOUs are:

• MOU on US$100 million line of credit from Exim Bank of India signed in April 2016 for the construction of Madang-Baiyer road and Kimbe-Hoskins Road;

• MOU on cooperation in the fields of health care and medical science signed in April 2016; and

• MOU on the US$150 million Line of Credit signed in September 2019 at the FIPIC Summit.

“Cabinet has directed the Department of Foreign Affairs to liaise with relevant sectoral agencies and departments to ensure the above deliverables are ready on time to be announced during my meeting with Prime Minister Modi,” PM Marape said.

“Cabinet also directed the departments of Treasury, Works and Health to furnish reports of non-implemented MOUs signed with India and submit to my Office by Wednesday, May 17, 2023.”

Media statement/One PNG News





