Principals of public schools charging fees to be suspended from payroll

The Papua New Guinea Education Secretary, Dr. Uke Kombra said heads of public schools who defy the directive not to collect school and project fees will be charged and suspended from the payroll.

He said payment of school fees and project fees are already taken care of by the Government.

Dr. Kombra said parents and students must not be forced to pay any fees.

He said those who defy the official instruction will be held accountable for non-compliance.





NBC News/One PNG News





