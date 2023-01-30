Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command visits PNG

The Commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral John C. Aquilino, arrived in Papua New Guinea over the weekend.

The two days visit from the 29th -30th of January 2023 underscores the United States of America's commitment to advance shared interests toward building a more peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

This trip marked Aquilino’s first visit to Papua New Guinea as Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and underscores the importance of the U.S.-Papua New Guinea relationship.

Aquilino is joined by Joe Zadrozny, Chargé d’Affaires to Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu

He met with Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso, Defence Secretary, Hari John Akipe and Chief of PNG Defence Force, Major General, Mark Goina including other leaders.





