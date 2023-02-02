PNG DHERST online application and selection processes under review

The Papua New Guinea Department of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology (DHERST) is currently reviewing the online application and selection process.

Article by Esther B. Wani: NBC News

DHERST Minister Don Polye says this is among many other things they are working on to bring visibility and focus to improve the quality of higher education.

Minister Don Polye made these known when NBC News asked if any actions were taken following the Prime Minister's directive in Parliament recently regarding the flaws in Online selection.

There was a public outcry after many Grade-12 students around the country missed out on the online selection- even those with good grades did not get any placement in tertiary institutions.

Their concerns reached Parliament and prompted Prime Minister James Marape to call upon the department responsible to review the online selection process.

Minister Polye says the DHERST is currently undergoing many reviews including the Online Application and Selection process.

Polye adds these are done to ensure there is visibility and focus to improve the quality and standard of Higher Education in the country.





