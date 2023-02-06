PNG NEC appoints experts to review tax dispute between IRC and Barrick Niugini

The Papua New Guinea National Executive Council has appointed a panel of three independent experts to review the tax dispute between the Internal Revenue Commission (IRC) and Barrick Niugini Limited.

The team of experts comprises of David Sode, former IRC Commissioner General, David Castiglione, a specialist in Resource taxation, and Ron Webb, a Queens Council who will work with a legal firm to review the legal analysis of the IRC’s position.

In a statement, Prime Minister, James Marape says these are reputable individuals who have the skills and experiences to review independently what the IRC has done with this assessment.

Mr. Marape had earlier said the tax issue is causing a delay to the reopening of Pogera Mine and the government expects to sort it out in the first six months of this year.

Mr. Marape says while the independence of the IRC remains paramount, there was a need for an independent assessment to assure the Government that the assessment is legally and technically correct.

This will ensure the government positions itself carefully and solve the dispute that's preventing the re-opening of the Porgera mine.

NBC News/One PNG News





