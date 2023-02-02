PNG Midwife calls on government to build proper hospital facilities

A midwife has called on the government to build proper facilities at the Gerehu hospital.

Sister Clency Yawakian, who has been working at the hospital for the last four years, is yet to deliver a baby at the hospital.

Article by Denyse Kalau

Sister Yawakian called for a labour ward to be built, during the visit by the Special Parliamentary Committee on Health Matters to the hospital yesterday- Thursday 3rd of February.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Health Matters , Elias Kapavore said its sad to see that while Gerehu hospital has the manpower to serve the people, it lacks basic facilities and equipment.

Through the visit, the Committee hopes to identify some of the issues faced and look at ways to assist the hospitals.

