PM Marape Congratulates Miss Pacific Islands

The Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has congratulated Miss Papua New Guinea Josie Nicholas on being crowned as Miss Pacific Islands.

The 24-year-old was crowned Miss Pacific Islands at the pageant in Samoa last Friday (February 3, 2023) under the theme, ‘Strength in Unity’.

Ms Nicholas was supported by the PNG Government through the National Gaming Control Board.

She is the third Papua New Guinean to be crowned Miss Pacific Islands since PNG joined the Samoan Government-owned Pacific Islands Pageant franchise in 2011.

Ms Nicholas also won Best Talent with a dance and drama performance, and People’s Choice Award for the highest number of 13, 000 likes on Vodafone Samoa’s Facebook page.

“I congratulate our very own Miss Papua New Guinea Josie Nicholas on being crowned as Miss Pacific Islands,” PM Marape.

“I also thank her for being an excellent ambassador for PNG at this regional pageant of Pacific Island countries.

“I note that she spoke passionately about the importance of education to the young people of PNG – which is one of the main focuses of my Government.

“Ms Nicholas is an inspiration to the young women and men of PNG to aim high in whatever aspirations they have in life, and to be good ambassadors for our country.”





