PNG Political Rivals former PM O'neill and PM Marape reconcile

One time bitter political rivals Peter O’Neill reconciled with Prime Minister James Marape and Governor William Powi in Mendi, the provincial capital of Southern Highlands on Thursday last week.

The former prime minister and Member for Ialibu-Pangia Peter O’Neill, the Prime Minister Marape and Governor Powi for the first time met, shook hands and embraced during a peace and reconciliation ceremony before their provincial assembly members were sworn-in at the Agiru Centre in Mendi.

Conforming to the popular saying- there is no real enemy in politics, the three politicians who once were in government, broke ranks and separated in 2019.

The meeting last week was the first since and was done in the name of peace, reconciliation and restoration of governance in the province since the conflict and chaos of the 2017 and 2022 National General Elections.

Mr Powi described it as historic, as O’Neill who had never attended any provincial assembly meetings in Mendi since 2019 was present.

He said it was the greatest moment for SHP as all provincial MPs were united for the first time.

It was witnessed by Prime Minister James Marape and his delegation, including Member for Kandep and Minister for Higher Education Research Science and Technology Don Polye, Minister for Internal Security Peter Tsiamalili Jr and Minister for Agriculture Aiya Tambua.

The reconciliation ceremony initially started with the swearing in of the MPs as members of the provincial assembly, including Member for Imbonggu Pila Niningi, Member for Mendi Raphael Tonpi and Member for Nipa-Kutubu Dr Billy Joseph.

Member for Kagua-Erave was absent as he was with the Minister for Finance and Planning Rainbo Paita attending a classroom opening.

Mr O’Neill said he has no difference with anyone, including Prime Minister Marape and Governor Powi.

“Today we must make a turn and create a new chapter for SHP and start on a new page as there are so many problems in the province. We must work together so people enjoy life,” Mr O’Neill said.





