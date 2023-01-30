PM Marape says tax issues delay reopening of Pogera Mine

The Prime Minister James Marape says the only delay to reopening the Pogera Mine was largely due to a tax issue which requires an assessment from the Internal Revenue Commission or IRC.

Marape says the government expects to complete and clear all paperwork in the first six months of this year before the reopening of the Pogera Mine.

Work is still in progress on the reopening of the multi-billion Kina Pogera Mine.

Prime Minster James Marape reaffirmed this to the nation, dispelling critics that the government has been tightlipped on the matter.

Marape says the only hindrance is in relation to a tax issue in which IRC is taking full custody of the matter.

The Prime Minister says the government will look at IRC’s assessment and ensure it is legal under the law before any decisions.

Marape says Barrick is committed to reopening the mine and as such the government is also working closely with all stakeholders concerned to achieve that target sometime this year.

Meantime Barrick Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow says the delay in reopening the mine is not in any stakeholders’ interest, especially those who have been deprived of economic benefits from the mine for too long.





