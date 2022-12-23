PNG Prime Minister announces appointment of ICAC Top Positions

The Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has announced the appointments for the top three positions of the Independent Commission Against Corruption or ICAC.

The appointments are a critical step toward formally establishing the entity.

In a statement, Mr Marape did not name the Commissioner and the two Deputy Commissioners, saying that will be done once they are formally advised.

He is the Chairman of the ICAC Appointments Committee which comprises the Opposition Leader, Chief Justice, Chair of the Public Services Commission, and Chair of the Papua New Guinea Council of Churches.

Mr Marape says the committee met today and received the report with recommendations from the Independent Interview Panel, headed by Chairman Peter Aitsi.

He says out of 229 applications, from PNG and overseas, six names went to the Appointments Committee and three were picked.

He says the process was fair, transparent, rigorous, and comprehensive, and a computerized psychometric test was used on the ability of the candidates to deliver on the expected outcomes to fight corruption.

Mr Marape promised to fully fund ICAC next year and have it up and running in full.





NBC News/One PNG News





