PNG National Fisheries Authority to fund POMGEN Hospital Kidney Center

The National Fisheries Authority will be providing funding support of K10 million to the Port Moresby General Hospital Kidney Center.

This is made possible through the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between the parties in Port Moresby.

Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources Jelta Wong says it is vital to provide health services in the country that are adequately funded. And, citizens can access services rather than travel overseas.

Port Moresby General Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr. Paki Molumi, when thanking the NFA says kidney-related diseases are common in the country.

Dr. Molumi says the hospital has started to uplift its current specialist services, especially new emerging lifestyle diseases such as heart and cancer diseases and chronic kidney diseases.

The funding support will be used for machinery and expertise to start treating kidney diseases and for kidney transplants in the country.





