Papua New Guinea ICAC launches strategy to combat corruption

The Papua New Guinea Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) launched its Anti-Corruption and Integrity Strategy 2023-2025 in Port Moresby today.

The two-year Strategy is a roadmap for combating corruption within ICAC.

Article and Photo by Henrietta Yama: NBC News

The document is an outcome of a Memorandum of Understanding between ICAC and its partner Transparency International signed in 2021.

In a small but significant ceremony, the document was officially launched.

According to ICAC Interim Chairman, Thomas Eluh, ICAC foresees that the threat of corruption is not only from the outside but also within, thus it is critically important for ICAC to ensure that they have systems and processes that can help them eradicate corruption.

The document ties ICAC down to four key objectives.

Mr. Eluh called for greater collaboration among its partners to fight corruption in the country collectively.

Transparency International Chief Executive Officer, Arianne Kassman described the launch of the two-year strategy as a milestone achievement towards the State’s efforts in achieving its National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2010-2030 and equally important as the establishment and operationalization of ICAC.

With the launch of the strategy, ICAC is now ready to carry out its mandated responsibilities.





