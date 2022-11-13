High Performance and friendlies key to improvement, says PNGFA

By ISAAC LIRI : FM 100

FOLLOWING some disappointing results in the invitational tournament in Canberra (Australia), High Performance training seems to be the key if the PNG Women’s National Football team are to improve.

Heading into this tournament with the OFC champions tag, PNG went down to Fiji 2-0, and then went down to Solomon Islands 3-0 in their second match.

Whilst speaking on the FM 100 SP Sports Breakfast Show, PNGFA General Secretary Pius Letenge said results are disappointing, but they (PNGFA) remain positive to see improvements leading up to the Inter-Continental Cup (Women’s World Cup qualifiers) in February next year.

“It is disappointing to everyone and the management who have put in a lot of support into bringing the girls to a level where they performed well in the OFC Women’s Nations Cup tournament and came out champions,” Mr Letenge said.

Mr Letenge said the results reflect the momentum of where the team left off in the last couple of months.

“The momentum of the girls dropped, even though the results are disappointing, it is also an eye opener for the current coaching and team management.

“They now know where the strengths are in order to prepare for the tournament in February next year (Inter-Continental Cup).

Mr Letenge also mentioned that a coach will be officially announced soon.

“We have already secured one, and the coach has agreed to help the girls.

It is understood that the yet to be announced coach is at the invitational tournament as well, and observed the performances of the team.

The coach also provided some feedback that the team will need to do more high-performance training, and also play more friendly matches leading up to the qualifiers.

Mr Letenge also confirmed that there will be more friendlies.

“There will be more international friendly matches both in New Zealand and Australia in the lead up to the qualifiers,” Mr Letenge said.

Mr Letenge also revealed that PNG will be playing against the Philippines in a friendly match next month.

“Philippines are one of the best in the Asia region, and we will be playing them on the 15th and 17th of next month,” he said.

Picture: PNG’s Ramona Padio in action against Fiji in the invitational tournament in Canberra. PNG lost to Fiji 2-0. Picture Courtesy of PNGFA.





FM 100 / ONE PNG





