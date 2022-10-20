PNG National Broadcasting Corporation looks to Advance Broadcasting capabilities with Indonesia

The National Broadcasting Corporation is looking to the Republic of Indonesia to advance its broadcasting capabilities.

Managing Director of NBC, Kora Nou met with executives of Indonesian government television and radio stations this week to start the process towards a Memorandum of Understanding.

Article and photo by Ben Kedoga NBC News

The move to look towards Indonesia is in line with the Government’s intention to look to PNG’s closest neighbour for economic opportunities.

Mr. Nou said PNG and Indonesia share a land border and it was only fitting for NBC to engage with the South East Asia’s fastest growing economy to engage and share expertise.

He said his visit to Televise Republic Indonesia - TVRI and Republik Radio Indonesia this week is the start of the process towards developing the MOU.

The MOU, in its draft stage, looks at five key areas among them capacity building, exchange program, content gathering and sharing, transmission and studio equipment procurement and supply.

The NBC Managing Director is optimistic the MOU once completed and signed will greatly assist NBC in its endeavour to modernise its broadcast capabilities.

Meantime, Mr. Nou is expected to sign on the record of his meeting with the two Indonesian government entities to begin the process of the actual MOU to be signed at a later date by the Minister for Information Communication and Technology Timothy Masiu.





NBC News/One PNG News





