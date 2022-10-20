PNG Health Department gives evidence on the death of Late Rex Wanzing

The Papua New Guinea Health Secretary Dr. Osbourne Liko is expected to give evidence at the Wanzing Coronial Inquest this afternoon at the Port Moresby District Court.

The inquiry started on Monday, after it was adjourned from September 15.

Dr. Liko's evidence together with other key witnesses, which include medical practitioners, hospital administrators, Department of Health, police and others will assist the inquiry to make proper findings into the death of 15 year old Rex Wanzing on August 12, 2020.

The Health Secretary's evidence is expected to centre around investigations conducted by the Health Department ordered by the then Health Minister Jelta Wong, and the method of medical drug procurement process.

The sudden death of Late Wanzing, including three other patients after undergoing surgery at the Port Moresby General Hospital, was blamed on the use of the propofol medicine.

Meantime, the National newspaper report, indicated the inquiry panel yesterday asked the Health Department to provide a batch of the propofol medication number 21007 before Friday.

That's due to contradictory statements made by medical practitioners.

Health Department’s Technical Adviser, Medicine Quality Control, Graham Wafimbukie testified yesterday.

Wafimbuikie told the inquiry, the Port Moresby General Hospital and Area Medical Store have quarantined the medicine under their care and would be the one's asked to provide the batch of medicine.

Another key evidence presented by Wafimbuikie was that the particular batch of propofol 2-1-0-0 bypassed the Health Department's procurement process and came together with other supplies through the United Nations procurement process.

The Inquiry Panel heard on Tuesday, from the Acting Deputy Health Secretary National Health Standards and Compliance, Dr. Goa Tau that the propofol medication used on the patients was contaminated based on testing's done in Australia.

The propofol sample was sent to the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia which determined this.

Dr. Goa Tau further admitted, the Anaesthetist at Port Moresby General Hospital failed to properly do a check before administering the medical drug to Late Wanzing and three others resulting in their deaths.

