Royal Solomon Islands Police Force and Members of AFP prepare for parliament sitting

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and members of the Australian Federal Police (AFP) under the Solomons’ International Assistance Force (SIAF) continue their preparations for the upcoming sitting of Parliament.

Article and photo by RSIPF

Operational fitness and interoperability are key to maintaining the RSIPF’s Public Order Management (POM) capability. Over the weekend, RSIPF and AFP members participated in a route march from Ranadi to Rove Head Quarters as part of the RSIPF preparedness for the next phase of Operation Parliament.





RSI Police Media/One PNG News





