Air Niugini suspends flights to Nadzab and Kiunga airports

The PNG Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA PNG) this afternoon(Wed 31st August) issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) closing both Lae/Nadzab and Kiunga airports to all flights due to regulatory issues, effective midnight on Wednesday.

Consequently, Air Niugini has suspended all flights to both Lae/Nadzab and Kiunga airports. CASA PNG is presently working with National Airports Corporation (NAC) to address these issues.

Air Niugini will resume services as soon as the airports are reopened by CASA PNG, but is presently uncertain when this will be.

We will advise as soon as we are aware of when we are allowed to resume flights.

Our customers are advised to revalidate their travel to the next available flight, once the reopening date is known.

Air Niugini regrets the inconvenience caused, however the situation is beyond the airline’s control.

Media statement/One PNG News





