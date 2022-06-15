PNG's first Women's own Political Party candidates contest 2022 NGE

The PNG's first women's own political party in the country now have women candidates contesting for the 2022 National General Elections. Women have taken it upon themselves to establish a first woman's political party in the country.

Article and photo by Lyanne Togiba NBC News

Founder and President of the Wantok in Godly Services (WINGS) party Shelley Launa said this is because of political parties hesitation to endorse women candidates.

WINGS party was setup in 2016 to break this bias.

WINGS is supporting 12 women candidates in rural PNG, who want to make a difference in their respective electorates.

Ms. Launa told NBC News, the general stereotype by men folk when women want to contest, was the motivating factor toward the establishment of the party.

Ms. Launa is putting her hands up to contest the Chimbu Regional Seat.

She said there are no women in Parliament, few women in leading government positions and in the private sector, and she wants this changed.





Source: NBC News /One PNG News





Next: No Fee free Education in Solomon Islands : Minister