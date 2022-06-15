PNG Common Roll ready for 2022 polling

The PNG Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai has brushed aside media reports that the electoral roll update is incomplete and would not be ready in time for polling next month.

In a statement yesterday, Mr. Sinai assured the nation that the Commission is ready to deliver the 2022 National Elections according to the schedule.

He said the Commission will conduct polling using the updated roll while maintaining the 2017 - 2019 roll.

Mr. Sinai said the Commission is only interested in the 3 percent growth in voting age population per annum (GPA) or an aggregate growth rate of 15% for the five year period.

The roll update targets youths, who have turned 18 in the last five years and are eligible to vote.

Mr. Sinai said though the voter roll up date is one of the priority tasks before conducting a general election, lack of funding has delayed the exercise which is an important part of the electoral cycle.

He said funding was released in October 2021, however, it could not do much as the public accounts were closing until early this year as well compounded with the crashing of the IFMS system at the Finance Department that further delayed work schedules.

Despite this, the Commission managed to complete the voter roll update.

Meantime, the printed rolls will be dispatched to all provinces starting today.

Mr. Sinai said the ballot papers are being sorted out now in preparation for shipment by the Australian Defence Force this week.

He also said since last week, all election materials including ballot boxes, polling compartments and polling kits are being dispatched to Provinces.

Polling schedules for the 5,963 polling teams are ready for polling to commence on the 4th of July and end 22nd July.





