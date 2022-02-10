Minister wants immediate investigation into fish dying in PNG Bougainville's Torokina

The Member for South Bougainville and Minister for ICT Mr Masiu has called on the Bougainville Disaster office and the Fisheries and Marine office to quickly investigate why fish are dying and are been washed ashore in Torokina especially at Marowa and Koromokina villages.

Dying fish in Bougainville's Torokina: Photo and article by Aloysius LAUKAI

He told New Dawn FM from Buin this afternoon that the report from Torokina of dying fish is a serious issue and needs to be investigated as soon as possible as these fish could be contaminated and could be dangerous to humans.

The Minister said that reports are saying that even big fish out in the ocean are being affected.

MR. MASIU has also appealed to his people not to touch dying or dead fish as this could be a health issue also.

The Minister said that this report must be investigated very quickly and he appealed to the ABG Fisheries section and the Disaster office to move its staff to Torokina to quickly identify the cause of these dying fish and other marine species.

Source: New Dawn FM/One PNG News





