Gerehu Police apprehend armed suspect attempting to hold up and steal motor vehicle

The Gerehu Police whilst on patrol along Gerehu Stage seven (07) apprehended a suspect, who had in his possession a loaded homemade gun at around 7. 30pm tonight.

Gerehu Police personnel with the suspect who is holding onto the vehicle number plates he had in his possession

The Gerehu Public Safety unit observed a group of four men acting suspicious in the manner they were approaching and surrounding a parked vehicle. The occupants of the Toyota Mark Two sedan had no idea that they were being targeted by the gang.

The men upon realizing that Police had stopped to check on them made an escape on foot. Police personnel chased after them and managed to apprehend the suspect who is believed to be the gang leader. He was searched and found to have in his possession a loaded homemade gun as well as additional vehicle number plates, which would be used had the vehicle was stolen.

The suspect is being formally arrested and charged by Gerehu Police.





Source: Police media/One PNG News





