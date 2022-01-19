SP PNG Hunters To Officially Launch 2022 Season

The SP PNG Hunters, in conjunction with naming rights partner SP Brewery, will hold their 2022 Season Launch event next Wednesday, 26th of January in preparation for the season ahead.

The invitation only event, held at Oil Search National Football Stadium, is a chance for the SP PNG Hunters’ to thank their corporate partners, sponsors and fans for their ongoing support and contributions to the club.

In line with the event, the SP PNG Hunters will eagerly launch their 2022 Season Membership Program – the first of its kind in the club’s proud history. More information on this will be provided in the coming days.

SP PNG Hunters’ CEO Scott Barker says he is grateful for the support provided by sponsors.

“We are proud to be partnered with established Papua New Guinean brands like SP Brewery and for the opportunities their contributions provide us. The SP PNG Hunters would not be where we are today without our extremely loyal sponsors and fans and we look forward to working alongside them moving forward.”

Head Coach Matt Church will also use this event to officially announce the SP PNG Hunters’ playing squad for the 2022 season.

The team is due to depart Papua New Guinea for Australia at the end of the month, pending travel and quarantine requirements.

For more information, email media@pnghunters.com





