PNG PM announces K138.5 million contract for New Britain Highway

The Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape says a K138.5 million contract has been awarded for the New Britain Highway linking Kimbe in West New Britain to Kokopo in East New Britain.

Cabinet last week approved K1.4 billion funding for new road contracts around the country, including the New Britain Highway.

The PM Marape said this in Parliament today (January 19 2022) when answering a question from West New Britain Governor, Hon. Sasindran Muthuvel, on the Hoskins-Kimbe Road.

The Hoskins-Kimbe stretch is part of the New Britain Highway.

“I want to assure the Governor that a contract has been awarded for the New Britain Highway linking Kimbe to Kokopo,” he said.

“This is an important economic corridor.

“We acknowledge the contribution of that part of the country.”

Governor Muthuvel said his province was now into the wet season and there were concerns about damage to roads.

He said he had been given a petition by people from Hoskins about the deteriorating roads in the oil palm-rich province.

Governor Muthuvel said the Hoskins-Kimbe Road continued to deteriorate and asked PM Marape for assurance that it would be attended to.

“Last year, we did release some funding for this section,” PM Marape said.

“Some work has already taken place.

“This is not adequate to do a long stretch, however, some more funding will be released this year.”





Statement/One PNG News





