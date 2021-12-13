Tonga’s deputy PM Lord Ma’afu dies in New Zealand's Auckland Hospital

Tonga’s deputy PM and a leading Noble, Lord Ma’ afu, has died in Auckland Hospital.

Photo and article by Pita Ligaiula: PAC News

In a statement, the Tongan government said Lord Ma’afu passed away in the early hours of Sunday, 12 December.

“His Lordship has held Ministerial office for four consecutive governments, with an exemplary and esteemed career in service to the Monarch and the Royal Household, as well as public and military services to His Majesty’s Government, spanning over 40 years,” the statement said.

Details of the funeral programme are yet to be announced.





Source: RNZ Pacific News/PAC News





Next: PNG Government prepares guidelines to bring in medicines for Covid-19