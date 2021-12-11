PNG Government prepares guidelines to bring in medicines for Covid-19

The PNG government is now focusing on bringing covid-19 medicines into the country. Guidelines are being prepared to bring in two medicine for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) treatment in the first quarter of next year, an official says.

The National Pandemic Response deputy controller Dr Daoni Esorom said that due to the high hesitancy to get the jab, with almost 100 per cent of the people admitted in the hospital and dying from the Covid-19, the Government would ensure that medicines were available to those who did not want to get the vaccine but had tested positive.

The Government is working with the United Nations to bring in the:

MOLNUPARIVIR manufactured by MERK and costs US$750 (about K2,631) per dose; and,

PAXLOID – an antiviral drug manufactured by Pfizer and costs US$530 (about K1,859) a dose.

The prices are from the open market put out by the companies but through the UN partners, a competitive price would be given.

“We ordered 300,000 doses of each so that’s a good news for us,” he said. “Studies from these two companies show that they have actually reduced that chances of people being hospitalized and stopped deaths by 89 per cent.

“These are very two important medicines that we need to have access to in the first quarter of next year.

“You will not be put on the medicine until you get tested first.

“It will only be given to people tested positive for the Covid-19.”

He said the medicines would not be given to prevent the Covid-19.

Dr Esorom said if one had a symptom such as a sore throat, mild cough or fever, one must get tested.





Source: The National/One PNG News





