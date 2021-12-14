Manning directs investigations into video of Mr Paita firing high-powered rifle

The commissioner of PNG Police David Manning has directed an investigation into the social media posting of National Planning and Monitoring Minister Rainbo Paita who was featured in a video firing a high powered semi-automatic rifle.

As the matter involves a national member of parliament and state minister the Commissioner has directed the Deputy Police Commissioner Operations Anton Billie to lead this investigation. He will be ably assisted by a senior detective from the NCD command and a senior officer from the Police Internal Affairs Directorate.

The Commissioner’s decision to investigate was a matter of course to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident before recommending further action.

Mr Billie and his team are expected to report their findings to the Commissioner with recommendations by Friday December 17.

Meanwhile the Commissioner commended Mr Paita for stepping aside from his ministerial duties to allow for the investigation to proceed smoothly.

Statement/Police Media





Next: Australia funds tuition-free fee subsidy for PNG primary schools



