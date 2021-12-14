Australia funds tuition-free fee subsidy for PNG primary schools

The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia will allocate A$35 million (about K87.75 million ) in its sector budget to support Papua New Guinea’s tuition-free fee subsidy for primary schools.

“This is in addition to the A$340 million (about K852.48 million) in Coronavirus (Covid-19)-related assistance that Australia had delivered to support PNG’s response to the pandemic,” he added.

Prime Minister James Marape thanked Australia for its commitment to a Covid-19 vaccine supply for Papua New Guinea.

During a PNG-Australia annual leaders’ dialogue last Wednesday, the two prime ministers recognised the importance of their bilateral relationship.

They recognised the continued cooperation and shared interests for a secure, stable, peaceful, prosperous and democratic region.

They underlined their ongoing commitment to the PNG-Australia strategic and economic partnership.

Marape and Morrison also recognised the partnership in building infrastructure in PNG.

They discussed Australia and PNG’s swift deployments alongside Fiji and New Zealand at the request of the Solomon Islands government to support the Solomon Islands police force response to civil unrest.





Source: The National/One PNG News

Next: Royal PNG Constabulary ready to deliver safer 2022 National General Elections











