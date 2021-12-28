Community in NCD supports law and order initiative

The coastal communities along Vabukori and Taikone in NCD have come together to end drunk and disorderly behaviour, as well as crime, within their respective communities.

This community law enforcement initiative involving the councillors and youths is expected to remain enforced throughout the festive period.

Since the establishment of this neighbourhood watch program, the residents here have seen a significant reduction of summary offences mainly liqour related arguments and fights.

Staff of the NCD/Central Divisional Headquarters went to witness some of their programs tonight and were equally impressed with the level of commitment displayed by the volunteers.

The policemen applauded the community for introducing this very important program and promised to help them with manpower if and when required.





