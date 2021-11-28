Solomon Islands Prime Minister reaches out to PNG

Solomon Island Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare has reached out to Papua New Guinea for assistance during the current unrest in the capital Honiara.

NBC News was able to obtain a statement from the Solomon Island Prime Minister's Office last night, confirming this.

In a heartfelt statement, the Solomon Islands Prime Minister urged his people to hold on to democracy and not to let shellfish people with political motives hold their country at ransom.

Mr Songavare is also in contact with the Government of Australia, including PNG and he is confident that the help is forthcoming for his country.

The Solomon Islands Prime Minister expressed sadness that people have been misled by politicians for their own agenda.

He said the Solomon Island government cannot allow the Country, people and its future to be held at ransom by very few people representing their

own narrow interests.

Mr Songavare has indicated that the pressure from the protestors will do little to force him to resign as Prime Minister.

He described this weeks unrest in Honiara as a sad day for Solomon islands, but he says it will be sadder if he does not defend the principles of democracy and the future of his country.

Police in Honiara were overrun as rioters and looters tore through the capital, in defiance of a 36-hour lock-down.

Shops in Chinatown which had survived the earlier unrest were ransacked and burned, and the Ranadi branch of Bank South Pacific was torched, as was a locally owned and operated hardware store, Island Enterprise.

The unrest has had a massive impact on law-abiding citizens and families in and around the capital, who are now running low on food and basic necessities as well as utilities like power and water which are pre-paid services in Honiara.

NBC News / ONE PNG





next : PNG Treasurer expresses disappointment at Digicel tactics