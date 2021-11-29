50 Fijian troops will be dispatched to the Solomon Islands as part of a reinforcement platoon embedded with Australia Force elements on the ground following deadly riots there.

Fiji to deploy troops to the Solomon Islands . Photo by Fijilive

They will leave for the Solomon Islands tomorrow.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has told parliament that another 120 Fijian troops are on standby for deployment if needed to help maintain security.

Clean-up operations have started in the capital of the Solomon Islands Honiara.

Fijilive / ONE PNG





