Situation between PNG disciplinary forces remains tensed

Tensions flared yesterday night as military soldiers took to the streets of Port Moresby in protest over the violent arrest of one of their comrades by police earlier that day.

A video had gone viral on social media showing policemen manhandling the soldier at the busy shopping centre at Boroko.

The incident stemmed from a confrontation hours earlier between both disciplined forces at the Boroko Police Station.

Divisional Police Commander for NCD and Central, Anthony Wagambie Junior and PNGDF's Major Chris Kalvale and the hierarchy of both forces called a crisis meeting later in the day where the matter was resolved.

However, hours later yesterday night, there were renewed tensions, as soldiers at the army headquarter at Murray Barracks mounted roadblocks and disrupted traffic.

The PNGDF hierarchy immediately intervened by pleading with soldiers at Foodland, including those at Manu Autoport, to retreat to their respective camps.

The soldiers are demanding the immediate arrest of the policemen in the violent video.

Amid the tension on the street, Police Minister William Onglo and Commissioner David Manning appeared on the NBC Government Talkback show, where Mr. Manning assured that investigations would be carried out into the matter.

The situation remains quiet but tense.

Source: NBC News





